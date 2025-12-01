Suspect on crutches involved in Anne Arundel County carjacking, police say

Anne Arundel County police are searching for three suspects, including one on crutches, who were involved in an alleged carjacking on Friday, Nov. 28.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Brock Bridge Road in Laurel for the reported carjacking.

The victim told officers he was driving in the area when a person on crutches tried to cross the street in front of his car. The victim stopped his car, and two suspects — one of whom was possibly armed with a shotgun — came out of the woods.

According to police, the suspects pulled the victim out of his vehicle and fled the scene in the victim's car.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-222-4730.

Carjackings in Anne Arundel County

Carjacking cases have increased by more than 100% in the past two years, according to data from the Maryland State Police.

In 2024, the county recorded 1,823 carjackings, up nearly 112% from the 859 carjackings reported in 2022. In 2023, 1,455 carjacking cases were reported in the county, data shows.

So far this year, the county has recorded 727 carjacking cases and 41 related arrests, according to data from State Police.

In September, police identified two suspects who were involved in a 2023 carjacking and kidnapping case. The two suspects — Crystal Humphries, 35, of Halethorpe, and David Jiles, 39, of Baltimore — allegedly put a woman in the trunk of a car and threw her over a bridge into a creek, according to police.

The woman was able to swim to safety as the suspects fled in her vehicle, police said.