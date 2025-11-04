Annapolis mayoral race still undecided with 2,600 mail-in ballots to be counted

The race for Annapolis mayor remains up in the air as of late Tuesday, with more than 2,600 mail-in ballots still to be counted.

The election pits Democrat Jared Littmann, a former Alderman and business owner, against Republican Bob O'Shea, a business consultant to the defense and medical industry.

The winner will become the 138th mayor of Annapolis, replacing Gavin Buckley, a Democrat, who has served since 2017.

On Tuesday night, Littman was leading with 4,291 in-person votes to O'Shea's 1,798.

Jared Littmann

Democrat Jared Littmann is a New Jersey native who has lived in Annapolis since 2010. His campaign goals focus on climate resilience, affordable housing, accountability in city government, and improving infrastructure.

He and his wife, Marlene, co-own K&B Ace Hardware, which employs nearly 25 people.

Littmann worked as a lawyer for about seven years before he began working at his in-laws' store in 2004 and bought the store in 2007.

He defeated Rhonda Pindell Charles in the primary election, receiving nearly 67% of the votes.

Littmann says he can make the city government run more efficiently.

"My plans are to get more efficient and get faster," Littmann said. "I can save residents thousands of dollars by quickening up the process because the process costs are coming down.

Bob O'Shea

Republican Bob O'Shea, an upstate New York native, moved to Annapolis in 2000, his campaign website shows.

For 40 years, he negotiated contracts on behalf of manufacturing firms. O'Shea also served on the Board of Trustees of the Naval Academy Primary School.

His campaign goals included preserving Annapolis' heritage, providing more opportunities for youth, opposing tax hikes, and increasing economic development.

O'Shea says taxes and spending are out of control.

"We have older individuals, their tax assessments are getting to the point where they have 12 or 13 thousand a year, that's a thousand a month for people on fixed income. It's public safety, taxes, and our streets."

Voters have a say on key issues

Voters told WJZ they are ready for change.

"I think just anyone new is really good," said voter Mike Sullivan.

"We need someone to help the people. When I say the people, I mean all people," added voter Alice Johnson.

Taxes and development are also top of mind for longtime residents, especially those who feel the city has become harder to afford.

"Our property taxes have gone up like fivefold in the last eight years; it's out of control," Sullivan said. "I want to see our property taxes come down, I want to see the parking get better, I want this city to be more resident-friendly."

Younger voters point to housing affordability, along with the ongoing work to protect downtown from chronic flooding, especially around City Dock.

"I'd like to see a mayor who's going to try and build an Annapolis where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and someone who is going to get the City Dock done so we stop the flooding," voter Fish Stark said.

Alderman race

Voters also saw changes on the Ward 1 Alderman ballot.

Incumbent Democrat Harry Huntley, who recently passed legislation limiting short-term rentals to 10% of a block, says he wants to continue pushing for community-focused investment.

"We were able to put some money that was going to go to a position in the mayor's office into after-school programs in at-risk communities," Huntley said.

Huntley faces Independent Tom Krieck, who brings financial expertise and argues partisan politics should not define the city.

"In our ward, 48% of the population is not Democratic, so if I didn't run, they would have no vote," Krieck said.

Krieck was barely leading with in-person votes, 576 to 566.