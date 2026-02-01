Maryland family's nonprofit honors teen's life after her battle with depression

A Maryland family is fighting to help people "keep their head above water" by honoring the legacy of Anastasia Gumbel, a young woman who died after battling depression.

Nancy Gumbel lost her 18-year-old daughter Anastasia to suicide on February 3, 2024, after battling depression.

Her family created a nonprofit, Anastasia's Light Inc., in her honor.

"She performed in every show she could, from things like Olaf in Frozen," Gumbel said. "Her memory was exquisite. She never forgot anything."

A Maryland family is fighting to help people "keep their head above water" by honoring the legacy of Anastasia Gumbel, a young woman who died after battling depression. Photo by Anastasia Gumbel's family

Expanding access to mental health services

Anastasia's mother said she loved swimming and joined the Naval Academy Aquatic Club's Water Polo team. Her younger siblings soon followed, and days at the pool became a full family event.

"She broke a pool record at age six, and went on to participate in year-round swim, which grew into a love for water polo as well," said Gumbel.

But there was a hidden battle brewing underwater, according to her mother.

"To me, keeping your head above water is so representative of what people face when they are in depression," Gumbel said. "And it was so isolating to be trying to support her in the best way that I could, but there was such tremendous need in the community."

A Maryland family is fighting to help people "keep their head above water" by honoring the legacy of Anastasia Gumbel, a young woman who died after battling depression. Photo by Anastasia Gumbel's family

The Gumbel family chose to create more support through Anastasia's Light, Inc. to help expand access to mental health care services.

"I feel strongly that alternative therapies should be more available. They sometimes, kids are not ready to sit across the table from someone and say, 'Yeah, this is what's going on'," Gumbel said.

"Keep treading on"

On Sunday, Anastasia's family and her Water Polo team dove deep at the North Arundel Aquatic Center in Glen Burnie for "Tread for Tomorrow" fundraiser to remind families to keep treading on.

Plus, they believe that by telling their story, they can help raise funds to support alternative therapies that may be helpful.

"The funds that we raise from our event are going to go to the Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program at Maryland Therapeutic Riding, because that has been a phenomenal program in our lives," said Gumbel.

Their hope is to continue to share Anastasia's story so people know that they are not alone.

"That is a part of our goal as well," Gumbel said.

If you would Like to learn more about Anastasia, future Tread for Tomorrow events or would like to help you can visit this website.