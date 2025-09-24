Maryland Air National Guard marks end to A-10 flying mission

The Maryland Air National Guard on Tuesday marked an end to its A-10 Thunderbolt Flying Mission.

Two aircraft, along with the 175th Operations Group, 175th Maintenance Group and all subordinate units, were formally inactivated following a divestment plan from the U.S. Air Force.

The Air Force began divesting the aircraft in March, with the goal of transitioning the 104th Fighter Squadron to serve the state's cyber mission, which executes offensive and defensive cyber operations.

The Squadron is one of the oldest Air National Guard flying units in the U.S., and was federally recognized in 1921.

"Nobody understands the importance of these aircraft better than the men and women of the 175th Wing, who bear the standard for the path forward: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. "While I never had the honor of deploying our A-10s as governor, I am very proud to be the governor who is able to say: job well done."

What is the A-10?

According to the governor's office, the A-10 is the most beloved aircraft in the history of the U.S. Air Force.

The Maryland Air National Guard's A-10s completed nine combat deployments in the past 20 years, according to the Air Force.

In 2024, the aircraft supported three operations. The 175th Operations and Maintenance groups supported five A-10 mobilizations since 2013, many of which aimed to deter Russian aggression.

"Throughout their years of flying the Maryland-built A-10 Warthog, the dedicated citizen-soldiers of the 175th wing have always answered the call to keep Americans safe at home and support combat operations abroad," said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "We are grateful that they have always had our backs, and we will continue to have theirs as we look to the future."

According to the Air Force, the final two A-10s will be taken from the Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, where hundreds of aircraft are stored before they are prepared for display.

Continuing Maryland's flying mission

In December 2024, Gov. Moore announced that the Air Force's 121st Fighter Squadron would transfer from Washington, D.C.'s Air National Guard to Maryland's. The move continues Maryland's flying mission following the A-10 divestment.

The governor said the Air Force would coordinate the timeline for the transition.

"In partnership with our congressional delegation and federal partners, we have advocated vigorously to maintain Maryland's flying mission, both in the interest of national security and to continue the proud tradition that Maryland plays in defending our country," Moore said in December.