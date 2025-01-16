Maryland AG warns of donation scams amid Los Angeles wildfires

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is encouraging individuals to be aware of fraudulent charities and scams when donating to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

"Many individuals are eager to help those affected by this unprecedented disaster by making donations. Unfortunately, scam artists often take advantage of disasters like these to set up fake charities and exploit your goodwill, so you'll want to be on the lookout for fraudulent charities and other scams," Brown said in a statement.

Fortunately, there are some ways you can avoid donating to fraudulent charities:

Before donating to a charitable organization, you should check to see if the charity is registered with the Maryland Secretary of State's Public Registry.

Donating to well-known local or national charities with expense in disaster relief

Never agree to give money over the phone or to a door-to-door solicitor.

Ask solicitors for written information about the charity.

Be wary about clicking on requests for donations found in emails or on third-party websites.

Search the charity's name online with terms like "scam" or "review" to see if others have had questionable experiences with the organization.

Don't respond to requests for prepaid cards.

Do not agree to send money through a courier or wire.

Organizations should also be able to explain how your donation will be used, the AG said.