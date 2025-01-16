Maryland school district launches campaign to help Los Angeles students impacted by wildfires

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Public Schools is collecting donations for student and families impacted by destructive wildfires in Los Angeles through a new campaign, #LiftLA, Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell announced Thursday.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 22, students can take donations to their schools to be collected, and parents can drop off donations at schools or school system offices at any time.

"The Belong, Grow, Succeed mindset we try to impart to students every day is sometimes bigger than our own community, and this is an opportunity to step up and help," Bedell said in a message posted to the AACPS website for students, families, and employees.

Checks can be made to the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools with the notation #LiftLA in the memo line. Online donations can be submitted here.

Wildfires rage through Los Angeles.

For the second week, wildfires have burned through Southern California, killing at least 25 people, and destroying more than 12,000 structures, CBS News Reported.

While the largest fires in the Palisades and Eaton continue to burn, officials said Thursday that the strongest winds began weakening, helping ease conditions for firefighters. As of Thursday morning, 21% of the Palisades fire, which burned 23,714 acres, and almost half of the Eaton fire which spans 14,117 acres, were contained.

Crews said they were still working to contain three wildfires in Los Angeles County: the Little Mountain Fire in San Bernardino and the Auto Fire in Ventura County, which is 85% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.