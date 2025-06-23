Did you have your pictures taken by WJZ at Baltimore's 2025 AFRAM Festival? See them here.

If you had your picture taken at the WJZ greenscreen during Baltimore's 2025 AFRAM Festival, you can find and download your pictures below:

Those who took photos at the Lifebridge Health green screen on Saturday, June 21, can download them HERE.

Those who took photos at the Lifebridge Health green screen on Sunday, June 22, can download them HERE.

200,000 attend AFRAM 2025

The 2025 AFRAM Festival brought music, food and art to Baltimore for the 49th year.

The celebration is one of the largest Black culture festivals on the East Coast.

This year, R&B icon Patti LaBelle stole the show as Sunday's headliner. Rapper Juvenile and singer Amerie also brought their much-anticipated performances to the stage during the weekend.

According to Baltimore leaders, AFRAM had more than 200,000 attendees this year, with 150,000 on Saturday alone.