Watch CBS News
Local News Sponsored

Did you have your pictures taken by WJZ at Baltimore's 2025 AFRAM Festival? See them here.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Festival heats up in Baltimore
AFRAM Festival heats up in Baltimore 05:09

If you had your picture taken at the WJZ greenscreen during Baltimore's 2025 AFRAM Festival, you can find and download your pictures below: 

Those who took photos at the Lifebridge Health green screen on Saturday, June 21, can download them HERE

Those who took photos at the Lifebridge Health green screen on Sunday, June 22, can download them HERE

200,000 attend AFRAM 2025

The 2025 AFRAM Festival brought music, food and art to Baltimore for the 49th year.

The celebration is one of the largest Black culture festivals on the East Coast. 

This year, R&B icon Patti LaBelle stole the show as Sunday's headliner. Rapper Juvenile and singer Amerie also brought their much-anticipated performances to the stage during the weekend. 

According to Baltimore leaders, AFRAM had more than 200,000 attendees this year, with 150,000 on Saturday alone. 

CBS Baltimore Staff

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.