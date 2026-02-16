Maryland advocates rally in Annapolis for bills protecting immigrant families from ICE

Maryland immigration rights advocates protested in Annapolis on Monday, calling on lawmakers to pass several bills that would restrict U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the state.

A bill that could end 287(g) partnerships between Maryland law enforcement agencies and ICE is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday.

Several immigration rights organizations from the across the state attended the rally, pushing for the state government to protect Marylanders.

"We need everybody. We will not be silenced," said Dana Vickers Shelley, with ACLU Maryland. "We will not be intimidated and we will not stop working together until everyone in our state and in our country can live freely, safely and equally under the law."

Immigration bills discussed in General Assembly

Those who rallied outside of Maryland's State House are asking the state's General Assembly to pass several other laws to restrict ICE activities.

If passed, the Community Trust Act would require local correctional facilities to have a judicial warrant to detain or keep someone in custody before transferring them to ICE. It would also stop police or correction officers from helping with immigration arrests.

Another bill would prohibit law enforcement from racial profiling.

Several of the bills are currently being debated in committee, meaning they have still have to pass the House and the Senate before going to the governor's desk.

287(g) agreement ban expected to be signed into law

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign to law on Tuesday a bill that would ban agreements between local law enforcement agencies and employees from partnering with ICE by July 2026.

The 287(g) agreements allow local law enforcement officials to carry out immigration enforcement duties. In Maryland, there are eight counties that have agreements with ICE, including Harford, Cecil and Carroll counties.

Maryland currently allows two different types of 287(g) agreements. One allows correctional officers to flag noncitizens to ICE and detain them for 48 hours, and another allows officers to serve warrants on jailed noncitizens.

Two versions of the bill to ban 287(g) agreements, House Bill 0444 and Senate Bill 0245, were approved by the State House and Senate. Both bills were then sent to the opposite chamber for another round of approvals before they were sent to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Moore has said he plans to sign the bills if they land on his desk.

"We are going to do everything in our power to keep people safe, but that does not mean deputizing the people who are keeping people safe to go perform functions by a rogue ICE agency," the governor previously stated. "And so we are eager. We are working with the members of the General Assembly. I'm looking forward to a bill that will make it to my desk, and I'm looking forward to signing the bill that makes it to my desk."