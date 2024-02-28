Lawmakers consider legislation to mandate preparation for cardiac emergencies in schools

Lawmakers move to mandate preparation for cardiac emergencies in Maryland schools

Lawmakers move to mandate preparation for cardiac emergencies in Maryland schools

Lawmakers move to mandate preparation for cardiac emergencies in Maryland schools

BALTIMORE -- The nation was shocked last year when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from sudden cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

Quick action with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) saved his life, a scenario that the American Heart Association says demonstrates the importance of emergency preparedness.

Now, efforts are underway in Maryland to ensure high schools are equipped to handle cardiac emergencies.

Advocates, including former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, are pushing for legislation to improve cardiac response readiness in schools.

Senate Bill 1024 aims to ensure Maryland public schools are prepared for cardiac emergencies.

The urgency of this legislation was highlighted by the tragic story of 16-year-old Bailey Bullock, who suffered sudden cardiac arrest after a track event at his high school in Bel Air.

"Unfortunately, CPR was not started timely, there was at least an eight-minute delay in starting CPR," said Patrice Bullock, Bailey's mother. Bailey passed away before paramedics arrived, leaving a "massive void" in his family's life.

The American Heart Association emphasizes that the chance of surviving cardiac arrest decreases by 10% with each passing minute, making immediate response critical.

Supporting the proposed bill, former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith testified before state lawmakers.

"Cardiac arrest is going to happen. How are we going to respond? Are we going to sit there and wait and not have everything in place to go out there and protect our kids, or are we going to be the leaders and get it done for them?" Smith said.

The bill mandates that Maryland public schools develop a cardiac emergency response plan. This includes training school personnel in CPR and AED use, placing AEDs closer to sporting events, educating the school community about cardiac arrest signs, coordinating with first responders, and routinely rehearsing the emergency plan.

"Sudden cardiac arrest is a survivable event. What is important is that CPR, as well as AEDs, are quickly applied," stated Laura Hale, Director of Government Relations at the American Heart Association.

A companion bill is also progressing through the House chamber. If passed, Maryland schools would need to implement their cardiac emergency response plans by the start of the 2024-2025 school year.