Maryland to invest $36 million to improve energy efficiency, costs at public schools

Maryland is using $36 million in grant funding to help local school districts expand clean energy systems and adopt cost-saving energy efficiency technologies, Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday.

The funding comes from the Maryland Strategic Energy Investment Fund, which reinvests proceeds from greenhouse gas-emissions auctions and alternative compliance payments from utilities into a range of programs, the governor's office said.

"We are taking a comprehensive approach to making energy more efficient, more affordable, and more sustainable in the State of Maryland," Gov. Moore said. "Every dollar we invest to improve energy performance in schools helps us save money and direct more resources toward our children's education. This is what creative and responsible governing looks like."

Through the Decarbonizing Public Schools Program, the Maryland Energy Administration will help local districts reduce energy consumption, manage energy data, cut emissions, and design the next generation of high-performance schools.

The program, which is entering its third year, funds a wide range of energy efficiency, electrification, and clean energy projects throughout Maryland's K-12 public schools.

The governor's office said the investments will reduce emissions and lower energy costs, which are the second-largest expense for school districts, allowing more resources to be directed toward education.

Clean energy efforts in Maryland

Friday's announcement is the lates in a series of ongoing efforts by the state to support clean energy.

On Thursday, Gov. Moore announced a more than $340 million agreement with Constellation Energy to clear the way for the federal re-licensing of the Conowingo Dam. The deal funds years of water-quality and habitat projects aimed at restoring the Chesapeake Bay, according to the governor's office.

In August, the state allocated $64 million for the Local Government Energy Modernization Program, which will help county and local governments cut energy costs by supporting clean energy projects.

The efforts come as Marylanders and state leaders grapple with rising energy costs.