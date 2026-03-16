WJZ's Marty Bass to retire after 48 years

Marty Bass announced his plans to retire in May after 48 years with WJZ.

Bass, a fixture on WJZ at 9 and a longtime Baltimore reporter, will retire at the end of May after launching his TV career in 1977. He noted that his retirement will come just after he turns 73.

Bass began his career as a beat reporter covering feature stories through the mid-80s.

"I got to see our city and counties from a front row seat," he said.

He spent more than 30 years co-anchoring "Rise & Shine" and "The Morning Addition" with Don Scott.

"Working with a team of behind-the-scenes SUPERSTARS, we basically invented local morning TV news. THAT was a wild ride!" Bass said.

During his time in Baltimore, Bass also worked with WPOC FM on the "Laurie DeYoung Show."

"Yes, I was (basically) on WJZ and WPOC every morning for two hours, at the same time," Marty said. "My time with Laurie completed me as a broadcaster."

Bass was also engrossed in Baltimore's sports culture. He served as an anchor for the Baltimore Ravens' "Rave TV," and co-anchored the team's weekly show.

"At home, or away, I co-anchored the Sunday morning "RAVE TV" pre-game report. (Flying around the country with an NFL team…amazing.)," Bass said.

Bass is ending his time with WJZ after more than 700 "Where's Marty" segments.

"In the end, though, my work has always been about YOU. YOU let us into your homes. YOU trust us. YOU laughed and cried with us. But in the end, YOU were/are a BIG part of the WJZ family. YOU accepted me," Bass said.