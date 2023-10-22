Mark's Take: Ravens play 'lights out' in first home game in more than a month

BALTIMORE - Sunday was a happy homecoming for the Ravens, winning their first game in Baltimore in more than a month.

After each Ravens' victory, head coach John Harbaugh presents a "Lion's Spike" to the player who helped finish off the opponent.

After the Ravens' 38-6 win over Detroit, Lamar Jackson got the pointed, knife-like token, appropriately, after defeating the Lions.

On the day the Ravens inducted legendary linebacker Terrell Suggs into the team's Ring of Honor, their defense lowered the boom on the Lions.

Detroit, from the first possession to their last, never stood a chance.

The Ravens sacked Detroit quarterback Jared Goff five times and frustrated the visitors throughout.

Meanwhile, it was another strong performance for Jackson. The opening drive went 75 yards and he finished the march with a 7-yard touchdown run.

And that was just the start.

Jackson also threw for three touchdowns, including two to Mark Andrews.

The Ravens reached the end zone four times on their first four drives and built a 28-0 lead at halftime.

It was an impressive win, but the Ravens were reserved in the aftermath by declining to say they made a statement by beating a strong opponent by 32 points.

"I'm alright with winning but it's regular season," Jackson said. "We made strides for improvement from last week and early this season, and I believe we did, but it's just one regular season game."

"Wins don't come easy in this league so you get ready to go to work," safety Geno Stone said. "The Lions were a good team but it's on to the next opponent."

"Lights out, all three phases," Andrews said. "Defense, shout out to them, lock down, every game. Every game they're just bringing it. We got a dangerous team and I'm excited. Like I said, week to week."

"We got a lot of football left to play," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "I say it was big but we gave up that one touchdown that we're all still pissed off about. Could've been a better game by us. Me, personally, I know I didn't have the best game since I've been here, played pretty bad. That's what I'm pissed about right now but it's just week 7, got more games to get better."

And that's the winning locker room, subdued for sure, all about business.

They have another business trip coming up when they travel to Arizona next.

The Ravens are flying high but humble, with record of 5-2.