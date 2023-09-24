Mark's Take: Ravens let game slip away against Indianapolis

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens played a wet-weather home game, and unfortunately, it was not a purple rain that showered the stadium in Baltimore on Sunday.

We wondered how the wet conditions might impact the game, and as it played out, it seemed to hurt the home team more, as the Ravens watched what looked like a win slip away in a 22-19 loss in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts.

First the good: Quarterback Lamar Jackson, a first-quarter touchdown run, the first of his two rushing scores, showing an early indication of smooth sailing for the Ravens.

But, it soon became rough waters with multiple mistakes. Jackson and the Ravens fumbled four times, with two of those resulting in turnovers. They were mistakes that the Colts cashed in on to lead at halftime.

"That's football, you have to protect the football, that's it," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "If we're going to be a good, winning football team, we got to understand we can't spot them possessions like that, got to hold onto the football. Our guys know that."

The Ravens allowed no touchdowns after halftime but Colts kicker Matt Gay kept them in the game. His 53-yard boot with one minute left tied the game at 19.

The Ravens got in position for Justin Tucker to win it with a 61-yard field goal, which was on target, but short, sending the game into overtime.

Ravens were driving to win it in overtime. Jackson's pass to Zay Flowers was incomplete on fourth down.

The Ravens argued pass interference, the Colts got the ball and their kicker completed the upset with a game-winning field goal from 53 yards out.

The Ravens, a heavy favorite at home, suffered their first defeat of the season.

"We had plenty of opportunities to put that game away especially when our defense did a great job stopping those guys," Jackson said. "Great field position and we did move the ball at all. That ticks me off. That ticks all of us off."

"Not a good feeling, should've won," Ravens Justin Madubuike said. "Credit to them, they executed when it mattered. We let them off the hook, honestly, I feel like we did."

"The way you pick up the pieces and move on is you take it one step at a time," Tucker said. "I think this team has the guts, the fiber to get that done."

It's a tough home loss for the Ravens with the next three games on the road, starting next Sunday in Cleveland.