Maryland community rallies to support family of fallen Baltimore firefighter

The mother of a fallen Baltimore firefighter said her son "loved helping everybody."

In return, the community gave back to the family of Lt. Mark Dranbauer, who died on May 16 after suffering a medical emergency days earlier while battling a fire.

A fundraiser, hosted at Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Sunday, raised about $20,000 for Dranbauer's family. He left behind a 5-year-old son who recently graduated from kindergarten, with firefighters attending the ceremony.

"A proper sendoff for him so they can be smiling, and remember in a positive fashion, not just today, but moving forward," said John Minadakis, co-owner of Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

Several firefighters, as well as the Punishers LEMC Maryland motorcycle group, with whom Dranbauer rode, shared stories and memories.

Tickets to the event included unlimited drinks and a buffet crafted by the chefs at Jimmy's Famous Seafood. There was also a DJ, speeches, games, auctions, celebrity appearances, and more.

"It just goes to show how many people cared about Mark and the impact he had," said Robin Dranbauer, Lt. Mark Dranbauer's mother.

Saving lives all the way through

On May 12, Lt. Dranbauer, 44, was approximately 30 to 40 feet off the ground when he fell backward down a ladder. He remained on the aerial ladder, where he was helped off and taken to a hospital.

He was pronounced dead four days later, and with his organ donations, he is expected to save 70 lives, according to medical officials.

Lt. Dranbauer served with the Baltimore City Fire Department for 23 years.

"He just loved helping everybody," Robin Dranbauer said.

Born to be a firefighter

Robin Dranbauer told WJZ that Lt. Dranbauer was raised in a firefighting family. His mother and father volunteered for local fire departments.

At first, Lt. Dranbauer's family didn't know he was interested in following in his parents' footsteps.

"We used to take Mark to the firehouse with us all the time," Robin Dranbauer said.

Lt. Dranbauer volunteered as soon as he was allowed, and his parents were along for that first ride. Robin Dranbauer said her son quickly became a leader.

"He mentored me on many because I would call him and say, 'I'm not sure I treated this patient right,' and we would talk about it all the time," Robin Dranbauer said.

Keeping Lt. Dranbauer's memory alive

Lt. Dranbauer's family says they will continue living for their fallen hero, including his mother, who still volunteers with her local firehouse. Her first call reminded her of her son, who worked for Engine Co. 5.

"I went down Tuesday to the volunteer firehouse, and my first call was an engine call, so I was like, 'Mark, you're here'…I ride the medic most of all, so I'm going to keep going with that," Robin Dranbauer said.