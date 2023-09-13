Mark Andrews returns to practice as Ravens prepare for AFC North rival Bengals

BALTIMORE - Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, according to the first injury report released on Wednesday.

He missed the opener last weekend against Houston with an injured quad, and it is unclear if he will be back when the Ravens travel to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Still, Andrews is working his way back to getting on the field.

However, the Ravens lost four starters in the season-opening 25-9 win over Houston.

The offensive line is hard hit with left tackle Ronnie Stanley absent from Wednesday's practice with a knee sprain and center Tyler Linderbaum out with an ankle sprain.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the year with an Achilles tendon tear, and safety Marcus Williams will miss some games with a torn pec.

During practice, the Ravens are working to get some backups prepared for Sunday's game.

The Ravens (1-0) take on AFC North rival Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bengals won the division last season and knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs.

"Having a lot of great guys go down and what., the name of the game is next man up," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. "We care for those guys, care deeply for those guys, but we got to put it on our backs and play for those guys, and if we do, good things will happen."

"It's tough because they are key players," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "But we got guys who are going to step up and lead us on that field and step up "

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will be televised on WJZ.

We will get gameday started with our Purple Pregame Show at 11 a.m. on Sunday.