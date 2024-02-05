Marilyn Mosby supporters pray outside court as closing arguments begin, prosecutor blasts her "lies"

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby entered federal court in Greenbelt flanked by supporters who arrived by bus.

Marilyn Mosby’s supporters came by bus today as she entered the courthouse @wjz pic.twitter.com/pkcJfsNKuR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 5, 2024

They held a prayer circle in front of the courthouse ahead of closing arguments in the former Baltimore City State's Attorney's mortgage fraud trial.

Marilyn Mosby supporters held a prayer circle in front of federal court before closing arguments in her mortgage fraud trial. @wjz pic.twitter.com/0yt6iwXEAa — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 5, 2024

Mosby is accused of lying on mortgage applications for two vacation homes in Florida to get lower interest rates.

Prosecutors alleged Mosby made 11 lies, including about a federal tax lien she blames on her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. They also allege Mosby lied about a $5,000 gift her ex-husband gave her to provide enough cash for closing on one of the properties. They allege Marilyn Mosby inappropriately funded the money herself.

Prosecutors also said Mosby rented out a property even though she signed a second home rider prohibiting her from doing so.

The jury is in. Closing arguments are beginning in Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial. Here’s a thread 🧵 @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 5, 2024

"This is a case about lies and responsibility. The evidence presented in this courtroom shows Marilyn Mosby lied over and over again. The defendant blames everyone but herself," Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said.

Zelinsky walked jurors through each alleged lie and why Mosby herself is responsible.

"Ms. Mosby knew she had a tax debt. She carefully reviewed her forms. …These are Marilyn Mosby's lies. Don't let her try to blame someone else," Zelinsky said.

He said Mosby made no mistakes. "She wanted a lower interest rate."

Zelinsky referred to Mosby as an educated and meticulous lawyer.

"Do you know what prosecutors know a lot about? Fraud. …You don't lie when placing your signature on documents."

Zelinsky questioned why Mosby ever believed her then-husband who "had one of the worst credit scores in America" about taking care of the federal tax lien. He noted Mr. Mosby got his car repossessed and was not able to keep up with his Baltimore mortgage.

"She's not credible because her story makes no sense. For starters, it's wildly unbelievable."

Zelinsky also brought up her perjury conviction in attacking Mosby's credibility.

"There are plenty of reasons not to believe Ms. Mosby. She is a convicted federal perjurer," the government told the jury. "She was convicted in this courthouse three months ago."

"She couldn't even testify on the stand to the basic facts of her own perjury conviction," Zelinsky said.

"We ask you to return a verdict of guilty on all counts."

This story will be updated with closing arguments from Marilyn Mosby's defense.

