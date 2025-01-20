Supporters disappointed over Marilyn Mosby's exclusion from President Biden's pardons

BALTIMORE -- In a social media post on Inauguration Day, supporters of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said they were disappointed that she did not receive a presidential pardon.

"While we're deeply disappointed that Marilyn Mosby did not receive a pardon, this fight is far from over. Justice is a journey, and we remain committed to standing by her and amplifying her truth," the group, Justice for Marilyn Mosby said in the social media post. "Thank you to the 97,000+ people who stood with us in the fight for JUSTICE —for a mother, an advocate, and a true champion for her community."

Mosby was sentenced in May 2024 to three years of supervised release and 12 months of home confinement after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud.

The NAACP, Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., and others advocated for Mosby to be pardoned - claiming Mosby was unfairly targeted and unjustly convicted.

In December 2024, former President Biden pardoned 39 people convicted of nonviolent crimes and commuted the sentences of 1,500 others.

Biden declared on Inauguration Day that he would be preemptively pardoning several individuals who could be targeted with President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House. This group included members of his family, Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark A. Milley, and members of the House Jan. 6 committee and their staff.