MARC Brunswick Line sees heavy delays amid police activity in Gaithersburg

BALTIMORE -- The MARC Brunswick line is experiencing delays Thursday morning due to police activity at the Metropolitan Grove Station near Gaithersburg, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

These are the delays as of 8:30 a.m.:

892: Holding with a 100-110 minute delay

876: Holding with a 90-100 minute delay

878: Holding with a 65-75minute delay

894: Holding with a 65-75 minute delay

880: Holding with a 40-50 minute delay

It is unclear what prompted the police activity. This is a developing story and will be updated.