MARC Brunswick Line sees heavy delays amid police activity in Gaithersburg
BALTIMORE -- The MARC Brunswick line is experiencing delays Thursday morning due to police activity at the Metropolitan Grove Station near Gaithersburg, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.
These are the delays as of 8:30 a.m.:
- 892: Holding with a 100-110 minute delay
- 876: Holding with a 90-100 minute delay
- 878: Holding with a 65-75minute delay
- 894: Holding with a 65-75 minute delay
- 880: Holding with a 40-50 minute delay
It is unclear what prompted the police activity. This is a developing story and will be updated.
