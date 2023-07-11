MARC Brunswick, Camden lines to slow down due to heat

BALTIMORE -- Heat-related speed restrictions were issued Tuesday for two of the MARC train lines the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The restrictions will impact the Camden Line, which connects Baltimore to Washington, D.C., and the Brunswick Line, which shuttles people between Martinsburg, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Due to the reduced speed restrictions, there will be delays of anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes, transit officials said.

The fewer stops the MARC trains make, the larger the delay, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Get the latest MDOT service alerts here.