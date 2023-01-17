Man turns himself in for shooting after argument at Baltimore bar
BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old man turned himself in for shooting a person after an argument at a bar in Baltimore early Sunday.
Police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound stopped a Maryland Transit Authority police officer and requested medical assistance.
Michael Breckenridge, 61, was arrested after police said he called investigators, handed over his gun and issued a statement about the shooting.
Breeckenridge was charged with First-degree Assault and related firearm offenses.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Eutaw Street.
The 51-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, according to police.
Police learned the two were involved in an argument before the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.