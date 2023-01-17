Man turns himself in for shooting after argument at Baltimore bar

BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old man turned himself in for shooting a person after an argument at a bar in Baltimore early Sunday.

Police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound stopped a Maryland Transit Authority police officer and requested medical assistance.

Michael Breckenridge, 61, was arrested after police said he called investigators, handed over his gun and issued a statement about the shooting.

Breeckenridge was charged with First-degree Assault and related firearm offenses.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Eutaw Street.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, according to police.

Police learned the two were involved in an argument before the shooting.