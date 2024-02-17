Man thrown from car during armed carjacking in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from a moving car during a violent carjacking Friday afternoon in Aberdeen.

Officers responded to the 700 block of W. Bel Air Avenue where they found the man lying in the roadway with severe head trauma.

Police said two people went to pick up a friend at a hotel when two men jumped into the backseat of the car, showed a gun and ordered them to drive.

When the car came to a stop sign, both victims got out of the car, with one of them jumping on the hood to stop the theft, police said.

According to police, one of the suspects drove the stolen car away at a high rate of speed, with the victim clinging to the hood.

Witnesses told police the car was swaying back and forth to throw the victim from the vehicle.

The stolen car was located abandoned a short time later.

The 21-year-old is in serious but stable condition, according to police.