Man succumbs to injuries after Northeast Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE — A man died after being injured in a house fire in Northeast Baltimore, officials said.

The fire occurred in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue on Jan. 7. When firefighters arrived, they were told by neighbors that someone was still inside the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found the man on the second floor. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

On January 11, he was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries. An official cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office.

This is the seventh fire fatality in Baltimore this year.