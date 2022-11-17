Watch CBS News
Man stabbed, killed in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street for a reported stabbing, where they found the 25-year-old victim. 

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. There is no word on a suspect or motive in the killing.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:25 AM

