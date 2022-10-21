Man shot Thursday night in Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot Thursday night in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place, where they found a man shot in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

An investigation is ongoing, and nobody is in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call violent crime detectives at 410-307-2020.