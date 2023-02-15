Watch CBS News
Man found shot at median strip in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police found a man injured in a shooting at a median strip on Wabash Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue at around 2:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting.


When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old man at the median strip suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and groin.  victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking for anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

February 15, 2023

