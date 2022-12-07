Man shot on The Avenue in Hampden, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot Tuesday night on the Avenue in Hampden, a popular strip of small businesses and restaurants in North Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe he was shot on the 1100 block of West 36th Street, where reports of gunfire were made before the victim arrived at the hospital, police said.

Shootings in Hampden are relatively rare. The last incident in Hampden, according to WJZ records, was in January when a woman and a teen boy were shot in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.