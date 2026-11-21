Police investigate fatal shooting of man, 38, following crash in West Baltimore
Baltimore homicide detectives are asking for the public's help after a 38-year-old was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in West Baltimore.
Police say the incident took place in the 2300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Mondawmin Mall at 5:34 p.m.
When units arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, despite life-saving efforts.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a traffic collision took place before the shooting.
Police confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody near the scene, and a handgun has been recovered.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.