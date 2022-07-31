Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot near Druid Hill Park Saturday night, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting near Druid Hill Park in West Baltimore on Saturday night, according to authorities.

Officers working on the west side of the city were sent to the 2500 block of Druid Hill Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

Once there, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.