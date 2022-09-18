Watch CBS News
Man shot near Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in the Mount Vernon area early Sunday morning, according to authorities. 

Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.

A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.

The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.

Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.

Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

