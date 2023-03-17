Man shot multiple times on MLK Boulevard in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times overnight near the University of Maryland, Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Fayette Street for a reported shooting, where they found a 31-year-old man had been shot in the upper body.

He was rushed to a hospital nearby, police said. Police did not announce any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.