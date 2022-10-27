Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times, killed in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.

There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 8:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

