Man shot multiple times, killed in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.

There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.