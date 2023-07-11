Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in the head overnight in West Baltimore, police said Tuesday. 

Officers responded at 2:41 a.m. to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, for a ShotSpotter alert, where they found an unresponsive man shot in the head, police said. 

The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 9:07 AM

