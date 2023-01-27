Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. Friday to the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He remains unidentified. 

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  

