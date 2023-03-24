Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in East Baltimore on Friday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city received two ShotSpotter alerts directing them to the 3000 block of East Preston Street a few minutes after 5 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot twice in the chest, according to authorities.

Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and tried to save the man's life, but he succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 4410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

