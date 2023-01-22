Watch CBS News
Man shot in Baltimore's Madison Park neighborhood Saturday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area of Baltimore's Madison Park neighborhood were sent to the 1700  block of McCulloh Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 6:40 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2411.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

January 21, 2023 / 11:28 PM

