Man shot by 'hack' passenger who then drove off with his car

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man was shot by the person he offered a ride to on Saturday. Then, that person drove off with his car, according to authorities.

The man picked up the shooter in the morning, police said. 

Officers in Northeast Baltimore found him car-less and nursing a gunshot wound to the hand in the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue around 11:15 a.m., according to authorities.

"The victim picked up the suspect in a hack and at some point produced a handgun," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge. "A struggle ensued with the gun and the victim was shot in the hand."

The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on March 18, 2023 / 8:27 PM

