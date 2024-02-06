Watch CBS News
Man shot by ex-girlfriend after breaking into Baltimore home, police say

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's North Baltimore home overnight, police said. 

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Garrison Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the stomach. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. 

Investigators believe the man was shot by his ex after he broke into her house and tried to get into her locked bedroom. It wasn't immediately clear whether the woman faced any charges. 

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.  

First published on February 6, 2024 / 9:20 AM EST

