Man shot and killed in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.

Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.