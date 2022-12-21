Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.

Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 4:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

