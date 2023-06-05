Man shot and killed by state trooper following overnight standoff in Carroll County
BALTIMORE- A man was shot and killed by a state trooper after an overnight standoff in Carroll County, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
Maryland State Police responded to a home on Liberty Road in Eldersburg for a "suicidal man" around 9 p.m. Saturday.
The man reportedly called a crisis hotline threatening to kill himself with a gun and that he was under the influence.
Troopers said SWAT and crisis negotiators attempted to talk with the man throughout the night.
Around 7 a.m. Sunday, the man came out of the home with a "dark object" in his hand and pointed it toward officers. A state trooper then shot the man, who was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
A gun was recovered near the man and no troopers were injured, according to the report.
The officer's name has not been released.
Troopers at the scene were equipped with body-worn cameras, which recorded the shooting.
The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division will generally release body-worn camera footage within 14 days of an incident.
The IID conducts all officer-involved fatality investigations in conjunction with the Maryland State Police
