Man shot and killed by state trooper identified

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office has identified the man, and police officer, involved in an overnight standoff in Carroll County.

Maryland State Police responded to a home on Liberty Road in Eldersburg for a "suicidal man" around 9 p.m. Saturday.

52-year-old Jack Cimino Jr. Cimino reportedly called a crisis hotline threatening to kill himself with a gun and that he was under the influence.

Troopers said SWAT and crisis negotiators attempted to talk with Cimino throughout the night.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, Cimino came out of the home with a "dark object" in his hand and pointed it toward officers. A state trooper then shot the man, who was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The trooper has been identified as Sergeant Jesse Hartsock.