Vic Carter has your Monday evening news update (12/18/2023)

BALTIMORE - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in Harford County.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Baltimore Street in Aberdeen.

He was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.

No other information was provided.