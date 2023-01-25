Man seriously injured in Essex shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday evening in Essex, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 900 block of Holgate Drive for a reported shooting, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. His condition as of Wednesday morning was not immediately clear.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been announced in the case.