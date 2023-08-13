Man seriously injured after reportedly shot inside Southwest Baltimore business
BALTIMORE - A man arrived at a Baltimore hospital Sunday afternoon with serious injuries from a shooting.
He was immediately taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries.
Police determined the shooting happened inside of a business in the 1600 block of Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore.
Homicide detectives were called due to the man's condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.