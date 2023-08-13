Man seriously injured after reportedly shot inside Southwest Baltimore business

BALTIMORE - A man arrived at a Baltimore hospital Sunday afternoon with serious injuries from a shooting.

He was immediately taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined the shooting happened inside of a business in the 1600 block of Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

Homicide detectives were called due to the man's condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.