Man seriously injured after reportedly shot inside Southwest Baltimore business

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man arrived at a Baltimore hospital Sunday afternoon with serious injuries from a shooting.

He was immediately taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined the shooting happened inside of a business in the 1600 block of Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

Homicide detectives were called due to the man's condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 5:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

