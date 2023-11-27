Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of manager at La Scala restaurant in Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended after admitting to killing the manager at La Scala Ristorante Italiano in Little Italy in an attempted robbery last year. 

Samuel Wise Jr., 24. plead guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court Monday first-degree murder, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and first-degree escape for killing Chesley Patterson on Eastern Avenue near South Broadway in Fells Point.

Chesley Patterson, known as "Chesco," was "a warm, kind and familiar face to both staff and all who have dined with us over the last 17 years," the restaurant said.

Co-workers told WJZ the restaurant's general manager was fatally shot near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point just after midnight. The shooting happened shortly after Patterson closed up shop and was on the way home.

