Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 double murder in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was sentenced to life in prison for a double murder in 2019 in West Baltimore.

Malik Brooks was given two consecutive life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James and Courtney Richardson, who were killed in November 2019.

He was found guilty in August of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, armed carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Brooks' two other accomplices were convicted and sentenced in past hearings.

Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Pillion prosecuted these cases.

"This lengthy sentence can never return Ms. James and Mr. Richardson back home to their loved ones, but I hope it brings some measure of closure, justice and healing to them," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "I sincerely thank ASA Pillion for working around the clock on these prosecutions."

On November 14, 2019, officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of McHenry Street.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds. James died at the scene, while Richardson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators found seven 9mm casings, two .40 caliber casings and fragments at the scene.

Video surveillance showed a small gray sedan turn on S. Monroe Street and then quickly make a right onto Wilhelm Street.

Three people jumped out of the car and went into an alley toward McHenry.

Those same three people then came out of the alley -- two in black and one in a silver/blue coat.

Two of them opened fire on Richardson and James.

They then jumped back into the alley and took off in the car.

The coat that was worn by Brooks matched the coat worn by one of the shooters in the video footage at McHenry Street.