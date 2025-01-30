Man sentenced to 40 years for shoving man onto Baltimore metro tracks, causing electrocution

BALTIMORE -- Joseph White, who was found guilty of pushing a man onto downtown Baltimore subway tracks and killing him, was sentenced to 40 years, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office.

Police responded to the 700 block of East Baltimore Street around 6 p.m. on April 12, 2023, where they found Christopher Foster, 28, unresponsive on the subway tracks. Crews attempted to resuscitate Foster, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that White pushed Foster twice, causing him to fall several feet onto the subway tracks on E. Baltimore Street. Foster landed on the electrified rail, which caused his death, according to charging documents.

White was identified as a suspect after police obtained a surveillance photo of him. On May 17, 2023, White was found at a hotel in South Ozone Park in Queens, New, York. He was charged with first-degree murder.

"This horrific and shocking act demands the absolute severest consequences," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said. "In a callous act of violence, the defendant pushed the victim not once, but twice, ensuring that he tragically fell from the subway station platform to his death. It is unfathomable to consider the anguish of a family awaiting a loved one who will never return due to such senseless brutality."

Crime reduction since 2021

Although concerns of public safety in Baltimore remain, the city has seen a steady reduction in violent crime since 2021. Homicides decreased by 32% statewide since 2021, and by 41% in Baltimore City, according to a report from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Mayor Brandon Scott attributed part of that reduction to the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

Now, Maryland leaders are seeking to aggressively reduce juvenile crime with new strategies for intervention and rehabilitation.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the reductions are not cause for celebration - but a benchmark.