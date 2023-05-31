Documents: Man shoved twice before falling, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

BALTIMORE - Joseph White, accused of pushing a man onto downtown Baltimore subway tracks and killing him, was extradited back to Baltimore.

White, who was arrested on May 17 in Queens, New York, is being held in jail without bond.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Foster, who was shoved onto the tracks at the Shot Tower station and electrocuted.

According to documents obtained by WJZ, on April 12, Foster, 28, was found unresponsive on the subway tracks on E. Baltimore Street. Crews attempted to resuscitate Foster, but he died at the scene.

Documents reveal that videos show Foster was pushed twice, causing him to fall four feet, six inches onto the track. He landed on the electrified rail which caused his death.

White was identified as a suspect, and officers obtained a surveillance photo of him.

More than a month later, he was taken into custody in a hotel in South Ozone Park in Queens, NY.