Man sentenced to 85 years for 2023 Morgan State homecoming mass shooting

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to 85 years in prison for his role in a mass shooting during 2023 homecoming festivities at Morgan State University.

In May, Marquis Brown, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was found guilty of multiple counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting that injured five people.

Brown was one of two men arrested and charged in the case. The other suspect, Jovan Terrell Williams, is serving a prison sentence in Washington, D.C., for unrelated crimes.

"Marquis Brown will now spend the overwhelming majority of his life behind bars," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "This 85-year sentence ensures that he is held accountable for the devastation he caused and sends an unmistakable message about how seriously we will respond to those who recklessly endanger the lives of our young people."

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2023, police said gunshots were fired near the Thurgood Marshall Apartment Complex dorms as students gathered to celebrate homecoming.

Five people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Four of the victims were Morgan State students.

"Morgan State University is one of the crown jewels of Baltimore City, a world-class institution with a proud history that attracts talented young people from across Maryland and throughout the country," Bates added. "Every year, parents entrust Morgan State and our city with something more precious than anything else — the safety and well-being of their children. We have a profound responsibility to honor that trust and to ensure our students can learn, grow, celebrate, and pursue their futures without fear of senseless violence."

Bates continued, "The defendant's decision to open fire into a crowded homecoming celebration showed a staggering disregard for that responsibility and for the lives and futures of everyone around him. No student or their family should ever have to fear for their life while gathering to celebrate their university and community. Conduct this reckless and dangerous demands severe consequences, not only to hold this defendant accountable, but to send a strong message that our children, their safety, and their futures are vitally important to all of us."