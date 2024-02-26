Watch CBS News
Man sentenced in murder of 91-year-old victim in Baltimore County

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- A man has been sentenced for the murder of a 91-year-old in Baltimore County.

Norman Albert Sr. was found dead in his home back in Perry Hall in August 2021. Police described the suspect, Gary Parrish, as someone who did odd jobs for Albert Sr.

Gary Parrish, who was found guilty in November, received a 40-year sentence Monday morning. 

This story is still develping and will be updated. 

First published on February 26, 2024 / 10:24 AM EST

