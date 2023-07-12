Watch CBS News
Man run over, killed by construction zone roller in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was run over by a construction zone roller in the Hampden neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man was found unresponsive by police in the 3900 block of Falls Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WJZ is working to learn more about the accident, and its cause.

No further information was provided.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 3:51 PM

